BPSC Judicial Services 2021 Interview Letter Download Link: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview letter for candidates planning to appear for the 31st Judicial Services Competitive examination. Eligible candidates can download their BPSC Judicial Services 2021 Interview Round admit card by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Commission will conduct the Judicial Services 2021 Interview round between August 22 to September 3, 2022. A total of 691 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round. Check steps to download BPSC Judicial Services 2021 Interview Letter.
How to Download the BPSC 31st Judicial Services 2021 Interview Letter?
- Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview between 22nd August – 3rd September, 2022 under 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination.”
- Enter the login credentials such as 6-Digit Roll Number, and captcha code. Now click on the submit option.
- Your BPSC Judicial Services 2021 interview letter will appear on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
Alternatively, candidates can download the call letter by clicking on the direct link given above. A total of 221 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details, check the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission.