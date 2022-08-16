BPSC Judicial Services 2021 Interview Letter Download Link: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview letter for candidates planning to appear for the 31st Judicial Services Competitive examination. Eligible candidates can download their BPSC Judicial Services 2021 Interview Round admit card by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.Also Read - NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Likely Tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in: Check NEET Tie Breaker Policy, Revised Ranking Criteria Here

The Commission will conduct the Judicial Services 2021 Interview round between August 22 to September 3, 2022. A total of 691 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round. Check steps to download BPSC Judicial Services 2021 Interview Letter.