New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission is likely to announce the BPSC 64th civil services combined examination 2021 results soon. According to the reports, preparations for releasing the results have already been started and results are likely to be released anytime soon. Earlier, Bihar Public Service Commission joint secretary Amrendra Kumar informed that," an attempt to release the results of 64th Civil services combined examination to be made in June 2021."

Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.gov.in.

According to the officials, the interview for 1460 posts have been conducted by BPSC in the month of February 2021. The candidates with a disability require a medical certificate for which candidates had to go under the PMCH examination. Medical reports of such candidates are now received.

The Bihar Public Service Commission had announced the 64th Civil services combined Examination notification in the year 2018 waiver under certain circumstances the whole process for 64th civil services is not completed yet.

Owning to the growing covid cases in the country, the Bihar Public Service Commission had postponed the 66th BPSC Mains examination which was scheduled to be conducted in the month of June 2021. Also, BPSC has postponed its 31st Bihar judicial services examination which was scheduled to be held in May 2021.