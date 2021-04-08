BPSC 64th Final Result: Candidates who are waiting for the BPSC 64th Final Result expressed resentment over its delay and took to Twitter to say that it is already 3 years and yet the BPSC 64th recruitment has not been completed. Expressing frustration over the delay in declaring the BPSC 64th Final Result, students said two examinations have been cleared by UPPCS so far and Bihar Public Service Commission is still hanging in the same examination in air. However, it is not yet clear why the Bihar Public Service Commission is delaying the declaration of BPSC 64th Final Result. It must be noted that through the 64th Civil Services Combined Examination, 1465 candidates were to be appointed. However, it is expected that the BPSC 64th Final Result may be released in April. Also Read - BPSC 66th Prelims Result 2021 Announced; 8997 Candidates Qualified | CHECK IMPORTANT DETAILS HERE

As per updates, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had issued notification for the 64th Civil Services Combined Examination in 2018, but the process of this examination has not been completed yet. Candidates who are waiting for the BPSC 64th Final Result are under stress and anxiety as the result declaration is getting delayed.

Follow the covid instructions and declared result on bpsc website no need to roam in the streets and announce individually so stop delaying . #bpsc64thfinalresult #declareresult pic.twitter.com/iaBM8I5wHO — Ravi kumar (@rkravik332) April 7, 2021

Candidates who had appeared for the interview say that there is a delay regarding the medical report of the students with disabilities. In such a situation, candidates say that the results of the remaining students should be released, except those students who are having issue with the medical report.