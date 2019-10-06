BPSC 65th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released admit cards for the Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam (CCE) 2019. Candidates can download their admit cards from bpsc.bih.nic.in, which is the official website of the Bihar board.

The BPSC 65th CCE will be held on 15 October, from 12 PM-2 PM.

Steps to download admit card for PCS 65th CCE:

Step 1: Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘BPSC 65th Prelims Exam 2019 admit card’

Step 3: Enter your credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Download and take a print for future use, of the admit card that is displayed on the screen.

The BPSC exam, which will be conducted to fill 434 vacancies, will be held in two stages-Prelims and Mains. Those who are successful in the first stage will then be called for Mains, which will be followed by an interview.

The process to fill the online application form for the exam started on 10 July and ended on 31 July. The exam will be held in 718 centres across the state.