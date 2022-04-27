BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule: The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has released the Interview Schedule for the 66th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). Candidates who have qualified in the 66 Combined (Mains) Competitive Exam can check the BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule 2022 through the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card to Release Soon: Check Official Website; Steps to Download Hall Ticket

When Will BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule Be Held?

The Interview is scheduled to be held from May 18 to June 22 in two shifts. The interview will begin at 10.30 AM and end at 2: 30 PM.

How to Download BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on 66th Combined Competitive Examination. link

A new PDF will open.

Scroll the PDF to check your roll number, interview date, day and time.

Download the BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule for future reference.

Alternatively candidates can download the schedule from the link given below