NEW DELHI: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday released the 66th prelims exam result on its official website. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the results on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The declaration of the results has sealed the fate of thousands of students who appeared for the examination. According to the reports 8997 candidates have cleared the examination.

Candidates, who appeared for the BPSC 66th prelims exam 2021, can check their result online on the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 4,49,450 lakh candidates were issued the admit card out of which 2,80,882 candidates participated. The date of the main examination will be intimated soon.

No. Category Candidates

1 Unreserved 3497

2 EWS 902

3 SC 1503

4 ST 78

5 Extremely Backward Class 1586

6 Backward Class 1199

7 Backward Class (women) 232

Total 8997

The BPSC had conducted the PT exam on December 27, 2020 in 35 districts across the state. The Commission had conducted a re-examination at Aurangabad district examination center.

Direct link to check BPSC 66th Prelims Result 2021

Amarendra Kumar, Joint Secretary cum Examination Controller of Bihar Public Service Commission, had said that the results of preliminary examination would be released by March 25, 2021.