BPSC 66th Result 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result for the BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Examination today, August 03, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result through the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link and steps to download the result here.

How to Download BPSC 66th Final Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final Results: 66th Combined Competitive Examination.”

A new PDF will open on the screen.

Scroll the PDF to check your name.

Download the BPSC 66th Result 2022 PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the result and check the merit list from the link given above. This year, Sudhir Kumar of Vaishali district topped the examination. The BPSC 66th CCE Mains 2022 was held on July 29, 30, and 31, 2021 at various exam centres across the state. A total of 689 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment.

BPSC 66th Result 2022 – Highlights