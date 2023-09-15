Home

Education

BPSC 67th CCE Mains Result 2023 Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Direct Link, Selected Candidates Roll Number Here

BPSC 67th CCE Mains Result 2023 Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Direct Link, Selected Candidates Roll Number Here

BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 67th CCE Mains Result 2023 Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Direct Link, Selected Candidates Roll Number Here.

BPSC 67th CCE Main Result 2023 Date And Time: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the result for the Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. The BPSC 67th CCE Mains Result 2023 was announced on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission conducted the BPSC 67th written test on December 30, 31, and January 7, 2023. The examination was held at various exam centres in Patna.

Trending Now

Going by the result pdf, nearly 2,104 candidates have qualified for the interview round – the third round of the selection process. Check the step-by-step guide to download the BPSC 67th CCE Mains Result 2023.

You may like to read

NOTE: Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Interview round.

BPSC 67th CCE Mains Result 2023(Download Link)

How to Download BPSC 67th CCE Mains Result 2023? In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check the result and scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads,”Results: 67th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination.” Enter the login credentials, if required. A new PDF will open on your screen. Your BPSC 67th CCE Mains Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the result as required. The examination is conducted for the recruitment of candidates for various civil services in the state. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the websites for the latest updates regarding the exam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES