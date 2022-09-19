BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Exam 2022 Admit Card: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to conduct the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) re-exam on September 30, 2022, in the state. As per the notification, the exam will be held between 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM. Eligible Candidates can download their BPSC 67th CCE admit card by visiting the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from September 20 onwards.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2022 to Begin Soon at mcc.nic.in. Check Tentative Dates Here

How to Download BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Exam Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

and On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Exam Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the required login credentials.

Now click on the submit option.

Your BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Exam Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: All You Need to Know

As per reports, a total of 726 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in prelims, Mains, and personality tests. The Prelims examination will be held for a duration of two hours. Those appearing for the re-examination will have to reach the examination venue by 11:00 AM. For more details, check the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).