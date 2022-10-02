BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key Latest Update: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) re-exam. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Re-Exam Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Commission conducted the examination on September 30, 2022, in the state. As per the notification, the exam was held between 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM.Also Read - FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! Apply For 5043 Posts Till Oct 05 at fci.gov.in

The Commission has released the provisional answer key for the General Studies subject for questions under the 'A', 'B', 'C', and 'D' categories. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till October 12, 2022, up to 5:00 PM. Objections can be raised through offline mode. For more details, check the notification HERE

Download Link: Download BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key 2022

How to Download BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, “Provisional Answer Keys:: General Studies – Booklet Series A, B, C, D.”

A new PDF will open on your screen.

Your BPSC 67th Prelims Answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the answer key as required.

Taking all the objections raised by the candidates into consideration, BPSC will publish the final answer key and result. For more details, check the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).