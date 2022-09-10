BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Exam 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) re-exam on September 30, 2022, in the state. According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted between 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM. Candidates planning to appear for the recruitment exam can download their BPSC 67th CCE hall tickets by visiting the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from September 20 onwards.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration To Commence From Sept 15, Check Guidelines Here

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 726 vacant posts will be filled. Note candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Prelims, Mains, and Personality tests. The Prelims exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours.

Direct Link: BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Exam Official Notification

How to Download BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Exam Admit Card 2022?

Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

and Click on the link that reads, “Download BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Exam Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Exam Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Those who need to appear for the re-examination will be needed to reach the examination venue by 11:00 AM. For more details, check the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).