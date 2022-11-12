BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 Soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Know How to Download Scores Here

BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Re-Exam Answer key 2022 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 at bpsc.bih.nic.in: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will declare the result for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) examination soon. Once released, eligible candidates can download the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. As per several media reports, the Commission is likely to declare the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 on November 14, 2022.

The Commission conducted the examination on September 30, 2022, in the state. As per the notification, the exam was held between 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM. However, BPSC 67th Prelims was first held on May 8 but got cancelled on the same day following a paper leak. As per reports, BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Re-Exam Answer Key 2022 was released on October 01. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till October 12, 2022, up to 5:00 PM. Taking all the objections raised by the candidates into consideration, BPSC will publish the final answer key and result.

How to Download BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

A new PDF will open on your screen.

Your BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result as required.

For more details, check the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).