BPSC 67the Combined (Prelims) Competitive Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission(BPSC) on Wednesday released an important notification regarding the revised date for the BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Prelims examination 2022. As per the notice, the preliminary examination will now be held on May 7, 2022. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 30, 2022.Also Read - ESIC Admit Card 2022 Released For These Posts; Here's Direct Link

Candidates can check the revised exam date notice on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC prelims examination will be of 150 marks. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. Candidates who qualify for the BPSC prelims exams will be eligible for the main examination. Also Read - IAF AFCAT 1 Result 2022 Declared; Here’s How to Download

For the convenience of the students, we have given below the direct link to check the official notice. Also Read - RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 10157 Posts Tomorrow | Here’s How to do it

For more updates, candidates must go through the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.