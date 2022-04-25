BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC on Monday released the BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022. Candidates planning to appear for BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 can download their hall tickets from the official website of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. This year, the Commission will conduct BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 on May 08, 2022. The exam will begin from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM.Also Read - Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 16,614 Posts From May 2, Check Notification on tslprb.in

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link, and steps to download the admit card. Also Read - UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For Supply Inspector, Other Posts on upsssc.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Download?

Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in. and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

and On the homepage, click on the ‘ BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card ‘ link.

‘ link. Enter the login credentials such as your roll number/registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Now click on submit option.

Your BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Download BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022: Direct Link to Download Here

Exam Pattern

The BPSC prelims examination will be of 150 marks. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 726 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The exam will be held at 1083 exam centres in 38 districts. Also Read - EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Only Three Days Left to Apply For 21 Officer Posts| Read Details Here