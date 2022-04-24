BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC will release the BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 tomorrow, April 25, 2022. Candidates who have applied for BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 can download their admit cards from the BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the official notice released by the Commission, the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 will be held on May 08, 2022. The exam is scheduled to begin from 12:00 PM and continue till 2:00 PM.Also Read - NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 2 Lakhs; Apply For Visiting Faculty Posts at nitrkl.ac.in

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to Download

Go to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘ BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card ‘ link.

‘ link. Enter the login credentials such as your roll number/registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Now click on submit option.

Your BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Download BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022: Direct Link to Download Here(link to be active soon)

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022: Check Exam Pattern

The BPSC prelims examination will be of 150 marks. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 726 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The exam will be held at 1083 exam centres in 38 districts. Also Read - BARC Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 266 Posts to End Soon; Apply Online at barc.gov.in