BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022: A day ahead of exams, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a circular for candidates appearing in the 67th Combined Competitive Exam or BPSC 67th CCE re-exam. The notification asked students to reach their exam centres two hours prior to the commencement of exam, which will be held from 12 to 2 pm.Also Read - BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2022: Application Starts for 55 Posts | Check Steps To Apply Here

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022: Check Do’s and Don’ts

Electronic devices like mobile phone, Bluetooth device, WiFi gadget, electronic pen, pager, smartwatch, etc and other items like whitener, eraser, blade are not allowed inside the exam venue. Candidates found in possession of such items will be subject to legal action. Candidates are not allowed to mark/draw on the OMR answer sheet. They can answer questions at place provided for it.

Furthermore, the commission advised aspirants to follow the instructions given on the admit card and OMR sheet. Also Read - BPSC Admit Card 2022: BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam Admit Card RELEASED at bpsc.bih.nic.in; How to Download

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022: Steps to Download Admit Card