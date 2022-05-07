BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 Latest Update: The Bihar Public Service Commission is all set to hold the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 on Sunday across 1,088 exam centres in the state. This time, more than six lakh candidates have registered to appear for the 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination. Altogether 55,710 candidates will appear in the exam across 83 centres in Patna alone, which will be held in a single shift from 12 PM to 2 PM. The BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 will be conducted at 1,083 test centres across 38 districts. The candidates who have applied for the examination can check the notice on the official site of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in.Also Read - BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule Out: Here's How to Download at bpsc.bih.nic.in

In this regard, the Patna district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the exam in a fair and peaceful manner in the district Also Read - BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's How to Download

Giving details, district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh told a news portal that a total of 107 static quads of magistrates have been deployed along with adequate police force to hold the exam peacefully. Also Read - BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 to Release Today; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket at bpsc.bih.nic.in

He also said orders prohibiting the gathering of people will remain imposed at all exam centres during the exam period to prevent unscrupulous activities.

Notably, the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 is being conducted to fill 802 vacant seats in various government departments in the state.

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022: Check Exam Day Guidelines

The candidates appearing for the exam will be required to reach the examination centre an hour before the exam starts.

The candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones, wifi gadgets, Bluetooth, smart watch, electronic pen, pager to the exam hall.

They are also not allowed to carry blade/whitener/eraser to the exam centre.

The candidates must note that the OMR sheet needs to be neat and clean and there should be no extra mark on it.

How to download BPSC Prelims admit card: