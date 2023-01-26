Home

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam 2023 on Feb 12; Admit Card to Release Soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023 will release on January 28(Saturday).

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam Date: Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on February 12, 2023, for the recruitment of candidates for various civil services in the state. Meanwhile, the Commission will issue the BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023 on January 28(Saturday). Only registered candidates will be allowed to download the admit card from the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, and bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam Timing

The 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination will be conducted between 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM. The examination will be conducted at 805 examination centers in 38 districts of Bihar State.

List of Websites to Check Hall Ticket

onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

bpsc.bih.nic.in

bpsc.gov.in

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam Marking Scheme Here

Negative marking should be on a limited number of questions selected proportionately from all sections according to their relative level of difficulty. For example, if 50 out of 150 questions i.e. 1/3 questions are selected for negative marking, then 1/3 questions from each section shall be selected. Such selected questions should have 2 marks for correct answer and -1/2 for wrong answer.

As above (1) but such selected questions should have same 1 mark for correct answer and -1/4 for wrong answer.

Negative marking should be uniformly on all the 150 questions. In this case, there will be 1 mark for the correct

answer and -1/4 for the wrong answer.

How to Download BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023? Candidates can download their admit cards by following the simple steps outlined below. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the “BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023” link.

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, and password. Now, click on submit option.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the hall ticekt. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the BPSC 68th Prelims exam, BPSC 68th Mains exam, and BPSC 68th Interview. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the websites for the latest updates regarding the exam.