BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam 2023 On Feb 12; Check Important Exam Day Guidelines to Follow Here

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam Date: The Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on February 12, 2023.

BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023 will release on January 28(Saturday).

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam Date: The Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on February 12, 2023. Ahead of the examination, the Commission has released a list of exam day guidelines that need to be followed by the examinees in the examination hall. Only registered candidates will be allowed to download the admit card from the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, and bpsc.bih.nic.in. The examination will be conducted at 805 examination centers in 38 districts of Bihar State.

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam 2023: Check Exam Day Instructions Here

Candidates must bring the original photo identification proof that they filled up in the application form to the exam hall.

Candidates must enter the exam venue before 11:00 AM. The Commission will not allow any candidate to enter the exam centre after the specified time.

Carrying any barred items is prohibited.

The examination will have objective type question.

Any electronic device, such as a mobile phone, Bluetooth, wifi device, electronic pen, paper, smart watch, and so on, is prohibited in the examination hall.

How to Download BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam Day Instructions 2023?

Candidates can download the instructions by following the simple steps outlined below.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the ” Important Notice For Examinees of 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination” link.

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Check the exam day guidelines and download the of document. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the BPSC 68th Prelims exam, BPSC 68th Mains exam, and BPSC 68th Interview. BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam Marking Scheme Here Negative marking should be on a limited number of questions selected proportionately from all sections according to their relative level of difficulty. For example, if 50 out of 150 questions i.e. 1/3 questions are selected for negative marking, then 1/3 questions from each section shall be selected. Such selected questions should have 2 marks for correct answer and -1/2 for wrong answer.

As above (1) but such selected questions should have same 1 mark for correct answer and -1/4 for wrong answer.

Negative marking should be uniformly on all the 150 questions. In this case, there will be 1 mark for the correctanswer and -1/4 for the wrong answer. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the websites for the latest updates regarding the exam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.