BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam 2023 Concludes; Candidates Can Raise Objections Against Question Paper Till Feb 16

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam 2023: Candidates who appeared in the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination having any objection on Question/s, can send their objection on BPSC email-ID till February 16, 2023.

BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023 will release on January 28(Saturday).

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission(BPSC) has successfully conducted the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination today, February 12, 2023. The examination was held to recruit candidates for various civil services in the state. Earlier today, the Commission released an important notice for the examinees. One can check and download the notice by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notice, candidates who appeared in the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination having any objection on Question/s, can send their objection on BPSC email-ID till February 16, 2023. The examination was conducted at 805 examination centers in 38 districts of Bihar State.

Check BPSC EMAIL ID Here

bpscpat-bih@nic.in

Direct Link: Download BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Notice

How to Download BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Question Paper Notice 2023?

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the “ 12-02-2023 Important Notice: Candidates appeared in 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination having any objection on Question/s, can send their objection on BPSC email-ID till 16.02.2023. ” link.

” link. A new PDF document will appear on the screen. The notice will be displayed on the screen.

Read the notice and download the PDF. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Know How Candidates Will be Selected?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the BPSC 68th Prelims exam, BPSC 68th Mains exam, and BPSC 68th Interview.

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam Marking Scheme Here

Negative marking should be on a limited number of questions selected proportionately from all sections according to their relative level of difficulty. For example, if 50 out of 150 questions i.e. 1/3 questions are selected for negative marking, then 1/3 questions from each section shall be selected. Such selected questions should have 2 marks for correct answer and -1/2 for wrong answer.

As above (1) but such selected questions should have same 1 mark for correct answer and -1/4 for wrong answer.

Negative marking should be uniformly on all the 150 questions. In this case, there will be 1 mark for the correctanswer and -1/4 for the wrong answer.

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the websites for the latest updates regarding the exam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.