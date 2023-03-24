BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Result 2023 on March 27; Check Mains Exam Schedule, Key Details Here

Home

Candidates can download the BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Date And Time: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will declare the result for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) examination on March 27, 2023. This year, the BPSC 68th CCE Prelims examination was conducted on February 12 at 805 examination centers in 38 districts of Bihar State. Once the result is out, eligible candidates can download the BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the BPSC 68th Mains examination. At present, the main examination will be conducted on May 12, 2023. The result for the same will be declared on July 26.

How to Download BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check the result andscorecard.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023.”

Enter the login credentials, if required. A new PDF will open on your screen.

Your BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result as required.

The examination is conducted for the recruitment of candidates for various civil services in the state. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the websites for the latest updates regarding the exam.

