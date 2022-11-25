BPSC 68th Combined Competitive Exam 2022 Registration Begins at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Check Notification, Direct Link Here

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2022 Registration at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Interested candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2022 Registration at bpsc.bih.nic.in: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the detailed notification for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Interested candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration process is scheduled to begin from today, November 25. The last date to submit the application form is December 20, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 281 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2022 Registration: Check Important Dates

The registration process will begin: November 25, 2022

Last date to apply: December 20, 2022

BPSC 68th CCE Vacancy

Total: 281 posts

BPSC 68th CCE Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Check Educational Qualification Here: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and eligibility criteria from the recruitment notification shared below.

HOW TO APPLY FOR BPSC 68th Combined Competitive Exam 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2022 registration link.

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fees. Once done, click on submit option. Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BPSC 68th CCE Recruitment 2022: Check Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs 600 as an application fee. For Bihar Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates, the application fee is Rs 150. Candidates are advised to go through the official website of BPSC for the latest updates.