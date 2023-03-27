Home

BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 Declared On bpsc.bih.nic.in; Check Details Here

BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced the result for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) examination.

The BPSC 68th CCE Prelims examination was conducted on February 12 at 805 examination centers across 38 districts in Bihar.

BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today declared the result for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) examination. Candidates can download the BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Result 2023 from official websites – bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC Prelims Result 2023: How to download result

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023.”

Enter the login credentials, if required. A new PDF will open on your screen.

Your BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result as required.

BPSC Mains 2023

Candidates who have ben shortlisted will have to appear for the BPSC 68th Mains examination. BPSC Mains 2023 will be conducted on May 12, 2023. The result for the same will be declared on July 26. The examination is conducted for the recruitment of candidates for various civil services in the state.

