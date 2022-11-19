BPSC 68th CCE Recruitment Notification 2022-2023 Out; Apply From Nov 25 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 68th CCE Recruitment Notification 2022-2023 at bpsc.bih.nic.in: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination for the recruitment of candidates for various civil services in the state. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration process will begin from November 25, 2022. The candidates can submit their application form till December 20, 2022. According to the tentative exam schedule of BPSC, the 68th Prelims examination will be conducted on February 12, 2022.

BPSC 68th Recruitment Notification 2022-2023 Important Dates

Online application begins: November 25, 2022

Last date to apply: December 20, 2022

BPSC 68th Vacancy Details

As per reports, a total of 281 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

BPSC 68th Recruitment 2022-2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below:

BPSC 68th Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam

BPSC 68th Mains Exam

BPSC 68th Interview

For more details, check the notification shared above.

How to Apply Online For BPSC 68th Exam 2023?

Visit the official website of the Commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the BPSC 68th Prelims application form .

. Upload necessary documents. Pay the Application Fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.