BPSC 69th CCE (Prelims) Admit Card 2023 Release Date And Time Announced; Download Link

BPSC 69th CCE (Prelims) Admit Card 2023 Release Date And Time: The Bihar Public Service Commission will release the admit card for the Integrated 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination to

BPSC 69th CCE (Prelims) Admit Card 2023 Release Date And Time: The Bihar Public Service Commission will release the admit card for the Integrated 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination tomorrow, Friday, September 15, 2023. Candidates registered for the competitive examination can check and download the BPSC 69th CCE (Prelims) Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission – https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/ and https://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/.

This year, the Bihar Commission will conduct the Integrated 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on September 30, 2023. The examination will be held between 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM at various exam centres located in the state.

Before downloading the admit card, the candidate will click on the print button only after the page is completely loaded after logging in to his/her Dashboard in an updated passport-size photograph (in 25 kb JPG format), the admit card will be downloaded only after that. In the downloaded e-Admit Card, the exam center code allotted to the candidate will be recorded in which the center code and the name of the district will be mentioned. Check the BPSC 69th CCE (Prelims) Admit Card 2023 release date, download link, and how to check the hall ticket. Follow the steps given below.

