BPSC 72nd Prelims postponed for the second time, new date yet to be announced

The Bihar Public Service Commission has deferred the 72nd Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination, which had been scheduled for October 25. A revised date is still awaited, and candidates will have to look to the commission's next official notice for it.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/bpsc-72nd-prelims-postponed-for-the-second-time-new-date-yet-to-be-announced-8533804/ Copy

Image for representational purposes only

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has deferred the 72nd Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination, originally set for October 25, 2026. The commission has not yet announced when the exam will now be held.

The latest postponement extends the wait for candidates appearing in the preliminary examination. Details of the revised date are expected to come from the commission separately.

Exam moved from July to October

Initially, the 72nd BPSC Preliminary Examination was scheduled to take place on July 25 this year, but the commission postponed it, saying ‘unavoidable reasons’ left it no choice.

Also Read | UP Scholarship 2026-27: Deadlines, official portal link, status check steps and payment schedule

The July 25 date was already off the table. In its earlier notice, BPSC announced that the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was being postponed, and that details of the new date would follow later.

The exam was subsequently rescheduled for October 25. The commission has now postponed the October 25 examination as well.

When will the exam be held?

No new date yet for the 72nd BPSC Preliminary Examination. The revised schedule will come only through the commission’s next official notice, so candidates should wait for that.

The BPSC’s examination calendar had listed the Integrated 72nd Combined Competitive Examination for October 25, with the date marked as tentative.

Candidates preparing for the examination should therefore rely on the official BPSC website for the next date and other examination-related instructions.

Also Read | SSC GD Result 2026 Update: When and where will SSC GD Constable Exam Result be released? Details here

The latest postponement leaves the next schedule for the 72nd BPSC Preliminary Examination open, with the revised date expected to be announced by the commission.

BPSC TRE 4.0 exam

The BPSC TRE 4.0 2026 exam is conducted to recruit primary, middle, secondary, and senior secondary school teachers across the state of Bihar. Candidates must go through the eligibility criteria before applying for the BPSC TRE 4.0 exam 2026. Those who clear the BPSC TRE 4.0 exam will be recruited into the role of a teacher at a rank based on the candidate’s qualifications.

Steps to fill out the BPSC TRE 4.0 2026 application form