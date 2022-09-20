BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC is going to release BPSC 67th admit card for re-exam today, on September 20, 2022. The candidates, who are going to appear in the examination would be able to check and download their admit card from the official website once the admit card is released at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 67th prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 30, 2022 in a single shift. The exam was earlier to be held on September 21, 2022 but was postponed to September 30 due to inevitable reasons.Also Read - UPSC ESE Notification 2023 Released; Apply Online For 327 Posts at upsc.gov.in

The candidates would require to enter their particulars to download their admit card and candidates must note that only registered candidates would be able to download their BPSC 67th admit card. The admit card will be available only on the official website. Also Read - Dogra Regimental Centre, Ayodhya Cantt Releases Notification, To Recruit LDC and Other Posts

BPSC 67th ADMIT CARD HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Go to the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Now check the notification bar and tap on the Admit Card tab. Fill your login credentials, like ID & password and then sign in. A hall ticket consisting of 67th BPSC prelims exam details & instructions will show on the screen. Download and take a printout of the 67th BPSC admit card for further use and references.

Earlier, BPSC announced to conduct the BPSC 67th prelims exam on two days and the candidates would be normalized and this decision was changed after the Bihar CM announced that the exam will be conducted on single day with no changes in the paper pattern. Also Read - SBI Clerk, FCI, DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

The decision was taken by the CM in view of the protest staged by the candidates for changing the exam pattern.