BPSC Revised Exam Schedule 2023 Out For Assistant Curator & Other Posts; Check Dates, Paper Pattern Here

BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Exam Schedule 2023: As per the date sheet, the examination for the Assistant Curator/Research and Publication Officer/ Assistant Director post will be conducted on March 25, 2023.

BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Exam Schedule 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the revised exam dates for the Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. As per the date sheet, the examination for the Assistant Curator/Research and Publication Officer/ Assistant Director post will be conducted on March 25, 2023. One can download the BPSC revised exam schedule by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Paper Pattern

This year, the examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is slated to begin at 11:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. Meanwhile, the second shift will begin at 1:00 PM and conclude by 2:00 PM.

BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Exam Schedule PDF – Direct Link

BPSC Assistant Curator Exam – Check Details Here

Organization Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Post Name Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Exam Date March 25, 2023 Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Vacancy ——- Subjects Paper I and Paper II

How To Download BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Exam Schedule 2023?

Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads ‘Revised Examination Program: Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 65/2020)’

The BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Schedule 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Schedule 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more updates, please visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

