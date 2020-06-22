BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam Results 2020: The Bihar Service Public Commission (BPSC) has announced the final result and cut-off marks for its Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) recruitment exam on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply For 31 Assistant Engineer Posts From March 11 on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Candidates can thus check their results and cut-off marks on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Interviews for the said exam were conducted by the BPSC from June 15-19. Also Read - BPSC APO 2020: Online Registration Begins, Apply on bpsc.bih.nic.in till March 6

Steps to check BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam Results 2020: Also Read - BPSC 30th Judicial Services Mains 2019: Check Results at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Final Results: Assistant Engineer, Mechanical Competitive Exam (Advt: 03/2017)

Step 3: A PDF file containing the names, roll numbers and ranks of successful candidates, will open in a new tab

Step 4: Check if your name is on this list

Step 5: Download the PDF file and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, candidates can view the PDF file directly by clicking here. The same PDF file also contains the cut-off marks for the category a candidate falls under. Overall, 271 candidates were invited for the interview out of which 102 were successful.

The online registration drive for this recruitment exam was conducted from March 11-25.