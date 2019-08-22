BPSC Assistant Professor History 2019 Revised Result: The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the revised result of recruitment exam for Assistant History Professor on Wednesday, i.e, August 21.

Candidates can check the revised result for Assistant Professor History post exam on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Here’s How to Check BPSC Assistant Professor History 2019 Revised Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Important Alerts’ section.

Step 3: Now click on the link that says, ” For the post of Assistant Professor (History) in various Universities of Bihar. (Advt. No. 53/2014)”.

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page. Check your result in the PDF format file.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your result for future reference.

As per an earlier BPSC notification, as many as 261 posts were vacant for Assistant Professor of History.