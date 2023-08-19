Home

Education

BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022: Check Out Exam Date, When Admit Card Will Be Released

BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022: Check Out Exam Date, When Admit Card Will Be Released

The BPSC Assistant Main Exam will be held on August 31 this year at various exam centers. Take a look at the exam time, admit card and other details.

BPSC Assistant Main 2022 exam date announced.

BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification to announce the final date for Assistant BPSC Main Examination. Going by the notification, the examination will take place on August 31 this year. The paper will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be for the General Hindi exam from 9:30 am to 11:45 am. On the other hand, the time slot of 2 pm to 4:15 pm has been reserved for the General Knowledge test. Candidates who have enrolled for the exam can check the date at the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Trending Now

When Will The Admit Card For The Assistant BPSC Main Exam Be Issued?

The official notification by BPSC also stated that the admit cards for Assistant BPSC Main Examination will be released one week before the exam date. Candidates will not be receiving their admit card via post this time, and it will be available online. The aspirant will have to download the admit cards from the official website.

What Is The Format Of The Assistant BPSC Main Exam?

The Assistant BPSC Main Exam is an objective test with multiple-choice questions. The General Hindi paper will be of 100 marks and the candidates must score a minimum of 30 per cent in the paper in order to qualify. On the other hand, the General Knowledge paper will have 50 questions based on general awareness and 50 based on general science and mathematics.

How To Download The BPSC Assistant Main Exam

The candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022 admit card link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your BPSC admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it.

The registration process for the exam commenced on July 27 and concluded on August 16, 2023. For any further details, the candidates are advised to check out the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES