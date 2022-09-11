BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Professor, Computer Science & Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is September 28. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 208 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Check Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The registration process ends: September 28, 2022

BPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor: 208 posts

BPSC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification

BPSC Assistant Professor Application Fee

As per reports, candidates belonging to the SC/ST/Female candidates/PWD candidates are required to pay Rs 200. Candidates belonging to the other category are required to pay Rs 750.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before September 28, 2022, through the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in. For more details, check the official website of BPSC.