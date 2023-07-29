Home

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Apply For 44 Vacancies At bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: BPSC has opened a recruitment drive for Assistants in Bihar with 44 openings. Candidates can check the official website to apply.

The candidates should be between 21 and 37 years of age.

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has opened the recruitment process for the post of Assistant. There are a total of 44 vacancies available. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The application process commenced on July 27, 2023, and will continue until August 16, 2023. Aspirants can find the educational qualification details in the detailed notification available on the website. To apply, candidates should be between 21 and 37 years of age as of August 1, 2022.

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

Applicants for the Assistant position must hold a BE or B Tech diploma from an accredited university.

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 750, while SC/ST candidates from Bihar and PwD category candidates need to pay Rs 200. The application fees can be paid online. For more information, visit the official BPSC website.

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Exam Pattern

The Mains exam for Assistant posts will consist of two papers. Paper I will cover Hindi, and Paper II will focus on General Studies. The Hindi paper is of qualifying nature, with objective mode questions. The exam duration will be of 2 hours and 15 minutes. The General Studies paper will have questions based on General Studies (50 questions), General Science and Math (50 questions), and Reasoning (50 questions).

Aspirants may get all of the specific information about recruitment on the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. A written examination merit list and an interview will be held to choose candidates for the BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023. Candidates will need to do well in each of these tests in order to be included on the final list of chosen applicants.

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

1. Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Click on the BPSC Assistant Exam 2023 link on the homepage.

3. Provide the required details.

4. You will receive a registration number and password via phone/email.

5. Login with the provided credentials to finalize the application process as per the guidelines mentioned on the official website.

6. Submit the BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2023 form.

