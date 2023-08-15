Home

BPSC Bihar Judicial Services 2023 Answer Key Released: Here’s How To Download on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key of the BPSC Bihar Judicial Services 2023 Examination. This final answer key can be downloaded by logging in to the official BPSC website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Judicial Services Exams Answer Key Out

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday released the BPSC Bihar Judicial Services 2023 Answer Key on the official website and the students can download it on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam was conducted on June 4, 2023. The final answer key was released after the candidates raised questions to the provisional answer key.

BPSC Bihar Judicial Services 2023 Answer Key: Steps To Download

To download the answer key, the first step is to log on to the official website of the Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC)- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As soon as you log on to the website, you will find a link on the home page that reads- ’32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam 2023 answer key link’; click on it and opt for the category you appeared in.

Once you select the desired category, the final answer key for the same will be available on your screen; cross-check the answers and if required, download the answer key for further use.

For your information, the date for the release of the result has not yet been announced, it shall be notified on the official website. After the exam on June 4, provisional answer keys were released for general studies and law on July 13 and August 5, the latter being the last date for candidates to raise questions regarding any objections that they had with the provisional answer key.

About The BPSC Bihar Judicial Services 2023 Examination

Conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission, the Bihar PCS J Exam 2023 is conducted in three stages- a preliminary examination, a Mains paper and a personal interview. The mode of application for the same is online while the exam is conducted in offline mode. Only candidates who have a degree in law, can apply for this examination.

The exam is divided into two papers- Paper 1 is a multiple choice test which covers general knowledge and general studies; it must be completed in 90 minutes. Paper 2 has multiple choice questions with respect to legal topics and the duration of the exam is 120 minutes. Candidates of general category must score a minimum of 45% to pass the exam while the candidates belonging to the reserved category should score at least 40% to qualify.

