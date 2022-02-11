BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Main Result: Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022 has been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). A total of 691 candidates were selected for the appointment of the posts after they cleared the BPSC Judicial Services Mains Examination. The candidates who appeared for the BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Main exam (written paper) can check their results at the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.Also Read - BPSC 31st Bihar Judicial Services Mains 2021 Exam: Online Applications Begin For 22 Vacancies @bpsc.bih.nic.in

The BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Main Examination was conducted from July 24 to July 28 in 2021.

BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022: How to check result

Step 1: Visit official site of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022 link on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF file will appear.

Step 4: Check your scorecard or result for BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022

Step 5: Download the BPSC Result and keep the hard copy of your result for future reference.

BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021 Exam Pattern

The selection of candidates is done on the basis of their performance in written test and interview. The exam scheme is as follows: