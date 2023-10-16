Home

Education

BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023: How to Check BPSC TRE Scorecard – Step-by-Step Guide

BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023: How to Check BPSC TRE Scorecard – Step-by-Step Guide

BPSC TRE Result 2023 Date And Time: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will announce the result and scorecard of the School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination anytime soon. Go

BPSC TRE Result 2023

BPSC TRE Result 2023 Date And Time: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will announce the result and scorecard of the School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination anytime soon. Going by the media reports, the BPSC TRE Result 2023 is likely to be declared this week. However, no official announcement has been made by the Board officials nor BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad. This year, the competitive examination was held from August 24 to August 26.

Trending Now

Candidates who have appeared for the competitive examination can access the Bihar BPSC TRE Final Answer Key 2023 and Bihar BPSC TRE Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

You may like to read

BPSC TRE Result 2023: How to Download BPSC TRE 2023 Subjet–Wise Final Scorecard?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard. Follow the steps given below: Once declared, candidates can download BPSC TRE Result 2023 by entering their application number and password.

STEP 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Important Notice: School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 26/2023) Results –:: General Studies, Paper-2 (Set-A) ::General Studies, Paper-2 (Set-E) :: Language, Paper-1 (Set-A):: Language, Paper-1 (Set-E).”

STEP 3: Click on the desired subject and a new pdf document will appear on the screen. Your BPSC TRE Final Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 4: Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

BPSC TRE Final Answer Key 2023(Download Link)

BPSC TRE Result 2023 Date: Here’s What BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad Said?

Taking to X(formally Twitter), BPSC chairman Atul Prasad said, “Believe it or not, declaration of TRE results involves preparation of 43*38 = 1634 merit lists. Candidates must keep patience and let us do our job.” Read tweet below

Believe it or not, declaration of TRE results involves preparation of 43*38 = 1634 merit lists. Candidates must keep patience and let us do our job. — Atul Prasad (@atulpmail) October 12, 2023

BPSC TRE Result 2023 Expected Date

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to announce the Bihar TRE 2023 result this week. However, no official announcement has been made regarding this. For more details, candidates must visit the official website of BPSC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES