BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has begun the online application process for the post of Child Development Project Officer post examination- Competitive Examination (Mains) 2021. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the post can now apply for the examination on the official website of the commission i.e. onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC is scheduled to conduct the CDPO Main exam 2022 on November 8 and 9, 2022. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is October 7, 2022.
Here’s how to apply
The candidates who are interested in the posts can follow the process mentioned below to apply for the same:
- Go to the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
- Click on the apply link for Child Development Project Officer (Main)
- Key in your Username ID and password and login
- Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee
Here are some of the key details
- The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 55 vacancies for the post of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department.
- The application fee is Rs.200 for SC/ST/PWD category candidates,
- The fee is Rs.750 for other category candidates.
- Candidates will be shortlisted through 3 rounds- preliminary exam, main exam and personality test/interview round.