BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has begun the online application process for the post of Child Development Project Officer post examination- Competitive Examination (Mains) 2021. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the post can now apply for the examination on the official website of the commission i.e. onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC is scheduled to conduct the CDPO Main exam 2022 on November 8 and 9, 2022. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is October 7, 2022.

Here’s how to apply

The candidates who are interested in the posts can follow the process mentioned below to apply for the same:

Go to the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on the apply link for Child Development Project Officer (Main) Key in your Username ID and password and login Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Here are some of the key details