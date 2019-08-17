BPSC Exam 2019: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the dates of 65th civil services preliminary examination on its official website. For details on the exam, candidates are requested to check at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 65th CSE PT examination is scheduled to take place on October 15, 2019. The exam timings are from 12 noon to 2 PM. Approximately 4 lakh candidates are expected to take up the examination, stated a report. Notably, there will be no usage of mobile phones and other electronic gadgets inside the exam hall, including the teachers and invigilators.