BPSC Prelims 2022: The 67th Bihar Public Service Commission Preliminary Test (BPSC PT) Exam 2022 will be held in a single shift mode as per the old pattern. CM Nitish Kumar took suo moto cognizance of the matter after which IPRB Bihar announced that the exam will be held on a single day and in a single shift. This was in the wake of protests against the new pattern that announced two separate days to hold the exam. Earlier, the BPSC had cancelled the preliminary examination after its question paper was leaked. BPSC has cancelled the examination after all 150 questions were matched with the papers leaked on social media.

Before the new date is announced on which the exam will be held, here is a complete information guide on the syllabus and exam pattern of the BPSC Exam 2022.

BPSC PT Exam 2022 is the 67th examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission for the state-level recruitment to multiple posts such as rural development officer, sub-divisional officer, district sanapark officer and PCS level officers. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 726 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The exam will be held at 1083 exam centres in 38 districts.

The exam is held annually for eligible candidates and is the second most popular examination in Bihar after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

WHAT IS THE SYLLABUS FOR BPSC PT 2022?

BPSC Prelims will cover different aspects of Polity, Economics, History, General Science, History and National Movement.

Paper: General Studies (150 marks)

Duration 2 hours BPSC Syllabus 1. General Science 2. Events of national and international importance 3. History of Bihar and Indian History 4. Geography (mainly Geography of Bihar) 5. Indian Polity and Economy 6. Changes in the economy of Bihar post-independence 7. Indian National Movement and the Role of Bihar 8. General Mental Ability.

WHAT IS THE EXAM PATTERN OF BPSC 2022?

The BPSC Prelims exam is of 2 hours duration and carries 150 marks.

Stages Stage of BPSC Exam Type of Exam Mode Total Marks Duration 1 Prelims (One Paper) Objective Offline 150 2 Hours 2 Mains (3 Papers of 300 marks each, one qualifying paper in Hindi) Subjective Offline 900 3 Hours for each Paper 3 Personal Interview Physically Present Offline 120 —

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR BPSC EXAM 2022?

Every candidate who is a graduate of any government-recognised university is eligible to appear for the examination.

Students should note that the BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 would be held in single-day and single-shift mode as per the new announcement made by the government.