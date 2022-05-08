BPSC Exam Paper Leak: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Sunday cancelled the 67th Combined Competition Exam after a 3-member committee submitted a report in connection with the alleged ‘question paper leak’ matter. “Exam to be cancelled after a 3-member committee submitted a report in connection with 67th Combined Competition Exam. DGP Bihar has been requested to get the ‘question paper leak’ matter probed by Cyber Cell,” Bihar Lok Seva Aayog said.Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 40506 Vacancies Today. Apply Online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Earlier, the Commission had ordered an inquiry into the alleged leak of the question paper of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on Sunday across the state at 1,083 centres.

This comes after reports emerged that question papers were being sent via messaging services WhatsApp and Telegram before turning up on social media platforms.

Commission secretary Juit Singh earlier had said that prima facie, it appeared that questions were leaked from an examination centre just before the exam was scheduled to start at 12 noon.

“Sensing the gravity of the situation, the commission immediately announced an inquiry by a three-member committee, which has to submit its report within 24 hours for further action. The matter will also be referred to the cyber cell of the Bihar police for a deeper probe to identify the exam centre from where it happened and the extent to which it affected the examination,” a Hindustan Times report said quoting the secretary.

Over six lakh candidates applied for Sunday’s first stage examination that was meant to shortlist aspirants for 802 posts in Bihar’s civil services. Those who clear the preliminary examination would have been eligible to appear for the second round of examinations held to recruit middle-rung officials such as deputy superintendent of police, sub-divisional officers, block development officers and state revenue officers.

Ruckus also broke out at Arrah’s Kunwar Singh College with students alleging use of phones by a section of students. “They (college officials) told us that our exam will be delayed but made some students give exams in 2 separate rooms with doors shut,” said protesting students.