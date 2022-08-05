BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the Headmaster Recruitment Exam 2022 results on Friday, 5th August. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their score by visiting the official BPSC website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.Also Read - BPSC 66th Result 2022 Declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Here's Direct Link

The BPSC Headmaster Recruitment Exam 2022 was conducted on May 31 at 25 centres in Bihar's capital Patna. A total of 13,055 candidates appeared for the headmaster recruitment exam this year.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: How to Check Result?

Visit the official BPSC website — bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Results: Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination’

The result PDF will open in a new window.

Scroll down to check your name.

Download and save for future reference.

Important note: The result PDF will have details — such as roll number, name, merit serial, gender — of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates are advised to check all these details carefully to ensure there is no spelling or factual error.

The Bihar Public Service Commission had released the final answer key for the general knowledge section of the BPSC Headmaster Recruitment Exam 2022 on May 31. According to the result update released by BPSC, only 421 candidates have been able to secure a successful score, while a total of 12,547 candidates have not received the minimum qualifying marks.