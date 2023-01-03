BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 Live: Head Teacher Exam Result Likely Soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Headmaster Result 2022 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to announce the results of the Headmaster recruitment examination 2022 soon. After the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Headmaster exam was conducted on December 22, 2022 at 13 district headquarters of the state. It is important to note that as per the examination calendar of BPSC, result of the recruitment exam for Headmaster or Head Teacher posts will be declared on January 3.

How to check BPSC Head Teacher recruitment result 2022

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the home page, open the direct link for Headmaster recruitment exam results.

Download the PDF and view result using roll number.

The objective-type exam was for 150 marks. Candidates were asked to answer 150 questions on general studies and D.El.Ed subjects.