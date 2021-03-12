BPSC 31st Judicial Main Exam 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the timetable for the BPSC 31st Judicial Main Exam (written exam) 2021. Qualified candidates are requested to visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in and check the schedule for BPSC 31st Judicial Main Exam. Alternatively, they can also check the important dates below: Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications Invited For 133 Teaching Posts, Apply on npsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 31st Judicial Main Exam 2021: Important dates

Start date: April 8

End date: April 12

Exam Timings

BPSC 31st Judicial Main Exam 2021 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will commence from 10 am to continue till 1 pm, another shift will begin from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Bihar Public Service Commission Judicial Main Exam Schedule: How to check BPSC 31st Judicial Main Exam 2021 schedule?

Step 1: Go on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the latest notification section

Step 3: Click on “Examination Program: 31st Bihar Judicial Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 04/ 2020).”

Step 4: Take a download of BPSC 31st Judicial Main Exam 2021 schedule. Take a print-out for a future reference

The Bihar Judicial Main Exam exam was held on December 6, 2021. The result for the prelims is available for download on bpsc.bih.nic.in.