BPSC LDC Admit Card 2022 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Check Exam Date, Other Details Here

BPSC LDC Admit Card 2022 at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Candidates planning to appear for the examination can check and download the admit card by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in, and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC LDC Admit Card 2022 at bpsc.bih.nic.in: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the Lower Division Clerk, B.P.S.C. Main (Written) Competitive Examination today, November 14, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can check and download the admit card by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in, and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. As per the schedule, the LDC Main examination will be held on November 20, 2022.

The examination will be held in two shifts: The first shift will begin at 10.00 AM and continue till 12.15 PM. The evening shift will be held from 2.00 PM and continue till 4.15 PM.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD BPSC LDC ADMIT CARD 2022?

Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Enter the login details such as username and password. Look for the admit card link. The BPSC LDC Admit Card 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the BPSC LDC Admit Card 2022 and take a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification shared on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission.