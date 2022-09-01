BPSC 67th Prelims 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct the BPSC Prelims 2022 in the old pattern way in one day and one shift mode. The announcement was made by IPRB Bihar on Thursday. Candidates can check all other updates related to BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 on official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.Also Read - WATCH: Bihar BPSC Candidates Chased Out By Police During Protests Against Exam Schedule

“On the suo motu cognizance of Hon’ble Chief Minister @NitishKumar , it was decided to conduct the preliminary examination of BPSC in one day and in one shift as before, in the meeting of Chief Secretary,” IPRB Bihar said in an announcement.

Earlier, the BPSC had cancelled the preliminary examination after its question paper was leaked. BPSC has cancelled the examination after all 150 questions were matched with the papers leaked on social media.

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022: Check Exam Pattern

The BPSC prelims 2022 examination will be of 150 marks. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 726 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The exam will be held at 1083 exam centres in 38 districts. Students should note that the BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 would be held in single-day and single-shift mode.