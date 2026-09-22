BPSC Project Manager Exam 2026 Update: Board postpones October 4 exam, new date to be announced soon

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had earlier announced the examination date in a notice issued on August 17, 2026. According to the notice, the Project Manager Preliminary Competitive Examination was scheduled to be held on October 4, 2026.

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UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 news: Check last year’s Civil Services Preliminary result date; steps to view candidate’s roll number at upsc.gov.inRepresentative image (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the Project Manager recruitment exam. It is important to note that the exam was scheduled to be held on October 4, 2026. The commission has now decided to postpone the exam due to administrative reasons. The candidates must also note that the BPSC has not announced the new exam date yet. Candidates who have been preparing for the exam will have to wait for the commission’s next update.

To recall, BPSC had earlier announced the exam date in a notice issued on August 17, 2026. As per the notice, the Project Manager preliminary competitive examination was scheduled for October 4.

Here are some of the key details:

The recruitment is being conducted for the Industries Department of the Bihar government.

It is being held under Advertisement Number 109/2025 for the post of Project Manager.

A total of 9 project manager posts will be filled through this recruitment.

The commission has issued another notice confirming that the exam scheduled for October 4 has been postponed.

BPSC has cited administrative reasons for the decision. The new exam date has not been announced yet.

The Project Manager exam was earlier scheduled for May 30, 2026.

BPSC later changed the schedule and fixed October 4 as the exam date.

The exam has now been postponed again. Candidates will have to wait for the commission to announce the revised schedule.

The category-wise vacancy details are given below:

Category Posts General/UR 3 EWS 1 EBC 1 BC 0 BC Female 1 SC 3 ST 0 Total 9 Patna HC asks Bihar exam board to revise girl’s result, slaps Rs 5 lakh cost on it

The Patna High Court today ordered the Bihar School Examination Board to give “one mark” for an unchecked answer in Hindi paper of a girl, who had secured the second rank in the state in matriculation examination last year. A bench of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh also slapped a cost of Rs five lakh on the Board, “which, instead of fairly accepting the claim of petitioner had chosen to invite a verdict from the court”.

The bench passed the order on the plea of Bhavya Kumari, a resident of Begusarai district and alumni of a girls’ residential school at Simultala in Jamui. She had secured 460 marks out of 500 in the examination, the results of which had been declared in June 2017.

The girl had moved the court after perusing her answer scripts secured through a transparency plea under the Right to Information Act.