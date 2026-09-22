BPSC Project Manager Exam 2026 Update: Board postpones October 4 exam, new date to be announced soon

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the Project Manager recruitment exam. It is important to note that the exam was scheduled to be held on October 4, 2026. The commission has now decided to postpone the exam due to administrative reasons. The candidates must also note that the BPSC has not announced the new exam date yet. Candidates who have been preparing for the exam will have to wait for the commission’s next update.
To recall, BPSC had earlier announced the exam date in a notice issued on August 17, 2026. As per the notice, the Project Manager preliminary competitive examination was scheduled for October 4.
दिनांक 04.10.2026 को आयोजित होने वाली परियोजना प्रबंधक (उद्योग विभाग, बिहार), विज्ञापन संख्या-109/2025 की प्रारंभिक (वस्तुनिष्ठ) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा प्रशासनिक कारणों से स्थगित की जाती है।
उक्त परीक्षा के आयोजन की नई तिथि की घोषणा बाद में की जाएगी।#BPSC #BPSCExam #BPSCNotice… pic.twitter.com/CAQCmbyZit
— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) September 21, 2026
|Category
|Posts
|General/UR
|3
|EWS
|1
|EBC
|1
|BC
|0
|BC Female
|1
|SC
|3
|ST
|0
|Total
|9
The Patna High Court today ordered the Bihar School Examination Board to give “one mark” for an unchecked answer in Hindi paper of a girl, who had secured the second rank in the state in matriculation examination last year. A bench of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh also slapped a cost of Rs five lakh on the Board, “which, instead of fairly accepting the claim of petitioner had chosen to invite a verdict from the court”.
The bench passed the order on the plea of Bhavya Kumari, a resident of Begusarai district and alumni of a girls’ residential school at Simultala in Jamui. She had secured 460 marks out of 500 in the examination, the results of which had been declared in June 2017.
The girl had moved the court after perusing her answer scripts secured through a transparency plea under the Right to Information Act.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.