BPSC Recruitment 2020: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for posts of lecturer in Mathematics, professor in Mechanical Engineering and associate professor in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE). Interested and eligible candidates can apply on bpsc.bih.nic.in from August 25-September 23.

Notably, a total of 133 vacancies will be filled through the said recruitment drive. Of these, 50 are for associate professor in ECE, 47 for Mathematics lecturer and the remaining 36 for Mechanical Engineering professor.

Candidates can click here, here and here to read in detail about the said vacancies.

Educational qualifications required to apply are as follows:

Associate Professor: Ph.D in Electronics and Communication Engineering and first class or equivalent in either Bachelor’s or Master/s level in the Electronics and Communication.

Lecturer: Ph.D in Masters degree in Mathematics with first class or equivalent at Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

Professor: Ph.D in Mechanical Engineering and first class or equivalent in either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Mechanical Engineering.

The selection for Professor and Associate Professor would be made on the basis of academic performance, research performance, domain knowledge and technical skill. For lecturer, meanwhile, candidates will be selected on the basis of work knowledge and teaching skill via a written test.