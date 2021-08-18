BPSC Recruitment 2021: Important update for teachers looking for a new job! eads The decision comes after the Bihar cabinet cleared the proposal to create separate cadres of head teachers in primary classes and head masters in the higher secondary classes of government schools.Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity To Join in Various Posts in Aadhaar Issuing Body's Offices. Apply Today on uidai.gov.in

Addressing the media, Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that the decision reflected Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's focus on improving the quality of government school education in the state. "It is a great move as the schools lacked leadership. It would help improve the atmosphere on campuses," Choudhary said.

BPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

"Bihar will appoint 40,500 head teachers in primary schools and 5,300 head masters in the higher secondary schools," the education minister announced.

BPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility, Educational Qualifications Required

Only employed teachers will be considered for the job vacancies.

Those teaching classes 6 to 8 who are currently employed can apply for the posts.

Those teaching classes 1 to 5 with a minimum of 8 years can also apply.

For higher secondary schools, those out of the government school system could also apply, but they would require slightly higher experience than the eight years, as required for government school teachers, the education minister said.

BPSC Recruitment 2021 For Private School Teachers

Teachers of schools recognized by ICSE, CBSE or Bihar Board, who have educational and training degrees, and more than 10 years experience in Plus Two or a minimum of 12 years of teaching experience in Classes 9th and 10th, are also eligible.

Details regarding BPSC recruitment 2021 for school heads will be uploaded on the official website (https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in) soon.