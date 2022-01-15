BPSC Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the same through the official website —bpsc.bih.nic.in. The online application process will commence from January 17, 2022. Applicants must apply for the above posts before February 10, 2022. Note, candidates are also required to submit offline applications latest by February 24, 2022.Also Read - NVS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 1925 Posts on navodaya.gov.in | Apply Before This Date

Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer: 286 posts

Important Dates

The online application: January 17, 2022

The last date to apply online: February 10, 2022.

The last date to submit offline applications: February 24, 2022.

Age Limit: To apply for the above posts, a candidate must be between 21-37 years.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written exam. Note, there will be no interview.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: To apply for the above posts, a candidate must have completed B.Sc Degree in Chemistry / Environmental Science OR B.Tech Degree in Chemistry / Civil / Environmental Science / Public Health Engineering / Architecture OR Degree in Planning/Architecture.

How to Apply Online

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 24, 2022, through the official website —bpsc.bih.nic.in. To know more about the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification released by the Bihar Public Service Commission.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Instruction For Applying Online