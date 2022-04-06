BPSC Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has extended the registration date for Assistant Town Planning Supervisor posts. The last date to apply for the posts has been extended till April 18, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 107 posts in the organization. Earlier, the last date to apply was April 06, 2022.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Correction Window Opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in| Check List of Changes You Can Make

Candidates who want to apply must have done Bachelor of Planning/Post Graduate Diploma Course in Remote Sensing and GIS/Master in Planning/Master in Town Planning/Master in Regional Planning/Master in Urban Planning/Master in City Planning/Master in Urban Planning/Master in City Planning/Master in Country Planning or equivalent qualification from a recognized University. Also Read - Western Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Walk In Interview For TGT, AT Posts to Begin From April 12| Details Here

Important Dates

The online application will end on: April 18, 2022

Vacancy Details

Assistant Town Planning Supervisor: 107 posts

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

In order to apply candidates must be between 21 to 37 years of age. Meanwhile, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms. Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 9,760 Senior Teacher Posts; Apply Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test only. Meanwhile, there will be no interview round.

Application Fee

Depending upon the category, a candidate will have to pay an application fee. Candidates belonging to General category will have to pay Rs 750 as an application fee.

General: Rs 750

SC/ST of Bihar: Rs. 200

SC/ST/Women of Bihar: Rs. 200

PWD: Rs. 200

Others: Rs. 700

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website —bpsc.bih.nic.in — before April 18, 2022. Candidates can also check other details through the direct link given below.